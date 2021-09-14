River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 102,705 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Viad worth $51,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Viad by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viad by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $887.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

