River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 476,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 476,623 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $113,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 218,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The stock has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

