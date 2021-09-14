RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE RIV opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

