Riverview Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Riverview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. Riverview Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RVACU stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Riverview Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.95.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.