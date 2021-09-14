Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 3,049 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $198,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 163,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. Morphic’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Morphic by 392.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 108,218.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

