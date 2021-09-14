Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $249.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

