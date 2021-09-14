Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Invests $351,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

