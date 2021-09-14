Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

