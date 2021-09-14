Rock Creek Group LP Invests $1.30 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $4,398,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 7,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

