Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $14.96 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. 2,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

