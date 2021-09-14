Rock Creek Group LP Takes $501,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in uniQure by 264.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,997. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,450 shares of company stock worth $483,569. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

