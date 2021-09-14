Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,334 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

