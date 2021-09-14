Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 312,586 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,586 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

