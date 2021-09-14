Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after acquiring an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,889,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

