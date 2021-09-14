Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.