Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

