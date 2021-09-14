Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $525.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.63.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $476.12 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $485.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

