Royal Bank of Canada Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$50.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

PRRWF remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

