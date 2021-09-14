Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 22,544 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

