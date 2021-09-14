Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 81.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

