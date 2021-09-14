Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 938,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,245,163 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.