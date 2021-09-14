S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

