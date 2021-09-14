Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Safestore has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

