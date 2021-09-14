Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

SAFM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.60. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

