Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.17 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

