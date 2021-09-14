Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SDVKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 71,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

