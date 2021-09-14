Scala (XLA) Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $4,967.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

