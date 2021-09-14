Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $66,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.