Scotiabank Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$107.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on shares of Onex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Onex stock traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$92.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. Onex has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$96.00.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

