SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

