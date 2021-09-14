Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.