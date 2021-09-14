Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.28 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

