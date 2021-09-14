Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 25,300 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

