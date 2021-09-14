Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

