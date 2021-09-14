Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,550. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

