Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.27 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.