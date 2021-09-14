Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

