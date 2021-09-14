Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 342 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.