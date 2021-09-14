Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 496 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

ALL stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

