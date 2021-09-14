Sei Investments Co. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

RBA stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

