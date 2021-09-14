Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

