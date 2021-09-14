Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

