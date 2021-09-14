Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $18,891,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,154,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

