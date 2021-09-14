Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires 34,612 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,972. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $103.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.