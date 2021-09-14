Select Asset Management & Trust Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,872.27. 19,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,755.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

