SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 883 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4981 18499 40280 776 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 90.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.17%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.57 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.58

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -62.02% -40.88% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,674.62% -115.87% -26.81%

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group competitors beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.