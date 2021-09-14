Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 940,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,830,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.77.

About Semafo (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

