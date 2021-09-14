SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

