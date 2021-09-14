Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 243,671 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

