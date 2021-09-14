Serum 24 Hour Volume Hits $599.81 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $502.98 million and approximately $599.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $10.06 or 0.00021528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

